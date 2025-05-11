403
Putin Discusses Growing Relations with Egypt
(MENAFN) During a summit at the Kremlin on Friday, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin underscored the enduring alliance and record-setting commerce between Russia and Egypt, referring to Egypt as one of Moscow’s “key partners in Africa.”
The meeting with Egyptian Leader Abdel Fattah el-Sisi coincided with a series of commemorative events in Russia.
An Egyptian delegation arrived in Moscow to participate in the Victory Day parade on Red Square and in celebrations marking eight decades since the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II.
After the parade, both leaders engaged in direct discussions focused on bilateral cooperation.
“We are sincerely pleased to welcome all of you to Moscow,” Putin expressed warmly. He reminisced about Egypt’s pivotal role as a vital outpost for the Soviet Union’s allies in North Africa during the global conflict, highlighting Cairo’s formal alignment with the anti-Axis powers.
“It is symbolic that our diplomatic ties were established during the war,” he continued, reflecting on the historical context of the countries' relationship.
Putin emphasized that contemporary relations between Russia and Egypt are advancing effectively, describing them as “supported by regular and substantive political dialogue.”
This ongoing collaboration illustrates the robust foundation of their partnership.
He also pointed out Egypt’s recent inclusion in the BRICS alliance in 2024.
By the conclusion of the previous year, trade between the two nations had surged by over 30 percent, reaching an unprecedented USD9 billion.
Moreover, in just the first two months of this year, trade volumes had already increased by an additional 80 percent, signaling significant economic momentum.
