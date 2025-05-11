Musical Life Competition 1St Place Winners To Perform At Weill Recital Hall At Carnegie Hall, 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- First Place Winners of the 2025 Musical Life Competition will debut at Weill Recital Hall Carnegie Hall on Thursday, May 15th, at 7:30 p.m.

2025 First Place Winners: Aaron Barlis, Leo Barrat, Katerina Borbat, Shira Braude, Eli Breydo, Joseph-Georges Corcos, Renee Fang, Edouard Ferragu, Hadassah Ho, Olivia Hsieh, Daniel Yoonsuh Lee, Christopher Li, Liam Litvinov, Ryan Lo, Eliya Pariente, Amir Sahay, Somerset Seidenberg, Elaine Sun, Eric Tang, Lucie Van Kwawegen, Emma Yan, Garrett Yu, Qiyaqin Zhang.

The Carnegie Hall concert will feature Musical Life Competition Fist Place winners in piano and strings, which were selected from a pool of applicants from throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and Cuba. Works by Haydn, Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Poulenc, Liszt, Shostakovich, Albeniz, Saint-Saëns and more will be performed. Musical Life Foundation's Composer in Residence, Elle Gurevich will premiere her work, Saltwater.

Musical Life Competition Second Place winners will give performances at Merkin Hall at the Kaufman Music Center in New York on Saturday, May 31st, 7:00 p.m.

2025 Second Place Winners: Raquel Crisp, Roman Crisp, Nicole Feller, Aidan Gun, Tiana Kara, Connor Kromer, Juliana Mendiola, Ming Chun Ng, Kei Ohira, Lauren Qi, Muyna Qian, Sufi Rahmanian, Sebastian Schoner, Alexa Tan, Brendan Tan, Raphaelle Valaoritis, Gabriel Van Kwawegen, Elise Van Kwawegen, Emmanuel Zhang and Jasmine Zhang.

ABOUT MUSICAL LIFE COMPETITION

Musical Life Competition is open to pianists and string players from all musical traditions and educational backgrounds from around the globe, 18 years of age and compete in one of 3 appropriate age categories. The top competitors are chosen as winners by the renowned jury and partake in world class level performances.

“Musical Life Competition gives a lot of personal attention to each participant in guiding their forming careers,” says Emilia Oskotsky, Founder and Executive Director. In the age of many music competitions, we believe that Carnegie Hall performances should remain sacred and be earned by hard work, talent and dedication. Our competition has maximum transparency - applicants go through a thorough live or virtual audition process in which they are selected based on their technical proficiency, musicianship and artistic abilities by the renowned jury. International applicants are welcome.

This year, our jury was composed of Dr. Chung Hsi-Hsieh, Dr. Tereza Lee, Rebecca Wuu, Dr. Stanichka Dimitrova, Adrian Daurov, and Grigory Smirnov.

OUR MISSION

Musical Life Foundation is a New York-based not-for-profit organization whose mission is centered on providing meaningful performance and talent development opportunities for up and coming musicians and composers, visibility and a platform for musical and artistic growth. The idea is to expose concert audiences to the talent of tomorrow, provide the performers with top level exposure, and aid in creating a musical community between performers and audiences.

Musical Life Foundation was founded by accomplished pianist and pedagogue Emilia Oskotsky. Mrs. Oskotsky and has been successfully championing young talent for more than 20 years and continues to work to provide dynamic development programs for young musicians. She has deep hearted belief in a fair and high level music competition, and the much needed support and the opportunities that experience can provide.

Tickets for the May 15th, 2025 performance are available, for $55, at the Carnegie Hall Box Office (at the Southeast corner of West 57th Street and Seventh Avenue) and by telephone (212-247-7800), or through their website.

Tickets for the May 31st, 2025 performance are available for $45 at the Merkin Concert Hall Box Office ( 129 West 67th Street) btw Broadway and Amsterdam) or by telephone at 212 501 3330, or though their website.

