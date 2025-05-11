403
Ceasefire Brings Peace to People Residing Near India-Pakistan Border
(MENAFN) People residing near the India-Pakistan border and along the Line of Control (LoC) experienced a rare peaceful morning on Sunday, as hostilities ceased following four days of intense military exchanges.
The fragile peace has offered significant relief to communities on both sides of the divide, who have endured the brunt of recent cross-border tensions.
Despite mutual accusations of violating the truce, the ceasefire agreement reached between the two nations appears to be intact.
Shortly after the truce was declared on Saturday afternoon, residents in Indian-administered Kashmir reported hearing loud blasts.
"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of an understanding arrived at earlier today," India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated during a Saturday night briefing.
In response to Misri’s remarks, Pakistan reaffirmed its dedication to fully adhering to the ceasefire, while also alleging that India had breached the agreement in certain areas.
At present, no new incidents of gunfire or shelling have been reported along the border.
