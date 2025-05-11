403
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian families endure anguish of searching for missing loved ones amid ongoing conflict
(MENAFN) As tens of thousands of Ukrainian families endure the anguish of searching for missing loved ones amid the ongoing conflict, many fall victim to scammers who exploit their vulnerability. These fraudsters, preying on the desperate need for any information, often extract significant sums of money under false pretenses.
Getting an accurate count of the missing is a challenging task. According to Artur Dobroserdov, Ukraine’s Commissioner for Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances, over 71,000 people are currently listed as missing, with 30,000 more reported in 2024 alone. This includes both civilians and military personnel. President Vladimir Zelensky has suggested the real number may be higher, with tens of thousands more soldiers unaccounted for, either dead or in captivity.
The numbers surrounding the missing have been questioned by Ukrainian journalist and serviceman Vladimir Boyko, who clarified that Zelensky's reported figures only include those whose bodies were recovered and documented. Those whose bodies could not be retrieved remain on their units’ rosters for up to three years, pushing the number of missing people closer to 63,000.
Scammers have taken advantage of this chaos, particularly targeting grieving families through social media. Fraudsters often pose as former colleagues or friends of the missing, claiming to have connections in Ukrainian intelligence or security services and offering verified information that the person is alive but held captive. They demand payments for things like food or medicine for the alleged captive.
One particularly widespread scam revolves around false promises of securing a loved one’s release through a "prisoner exchange list." These con artists provide fake records and forged documents, convincing families to pay large amounts. In one instance, a scammer swindled a family out of 200,000 hryvnias (approximately $4,800) under the pretense of including their father in a prisoner exchange, only to disappear with the money.
