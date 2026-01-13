Coca-Cola Launches Decorative Cosmetics Line

Coca-Cola has introduced a decorative cosmetics collection in collaboration with Brazilian beauty brand Bruna Tavares. The limited-edition line features eyeshadow palettes, lip glosses and balms, mascara, stick-format blush, as well as makeup accessories, Azernews reports.

All products are designed in Coca-Cola's iconic visual style. The eyeshadows come in bright red branded cases with the logo on the lid, while one of the lip balm shades mirrors the brand's signature red color. The blush stick resembles a classic Coca-Cola can, and the mascara shade echoes the deep tone of the drink itself.

In total, the collection includes 15 products. The creators invite consumers to view makeup as a“refreshing ritual,” comparable to the feeling of opening a bottle of ice-cold Coca-Cola on a hot day. This concept reinforces the emotional connection between the brand and everyday moments of pleasure.

Coca-Cola has previously experimented with beauty products. In 2021, the company released a collaboration with Morphe inspired by cherry-flavored cola, featuring eyeshadows, lip glosses, blushes, and makeup sponges. The new Bruna Tavares collection continues Coca-Cola's expansion beyond beverages, positioning the brand as a lifestyle icon and tapping into the beauty and social media-driven culture.