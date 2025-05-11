403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow claims Ukraine made more than 1,300 Easter treaty violations
(MENAFN) The Russian military has reported over 1,300 attacks by Ukrainian forces within 24 hours of the Easter truce declaration, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced that hostilities would be paused from 6:00 PM Moscow time on Saturday until midnight on Monday, instructing the military to remain on high alert for potential violations. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky responded shortly after, stating that Ukraine would reciprocate the truce.
However, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Ukrainian forces had violated the truce by attempting to assault Russian positions in Sukhaya Balka and Bogatyr in the Donetsk People’s Republic. These attacks were reportedly repelled. In addition, Ukrainian forces launched 48 drone strikes and fired 444 artillery shells at Russian military positions, including 900 quadcopter drone attacks.
The ministry also reported 12 artillery attacks, 33 drone strikes, and 7 munition drops in the border regions of Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod, causing civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure. Despite these violations, the Russian military adhered to the ceasefire and maintained its positions, according to the ministry.
Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large for war crimes investigations, also confirmed that Ukraine used artillery and drones to target residential areas in Donetsk, Lugansk, and Kherson regions, with more reports of ceasefire violations emerging.
The breaches of the Easter truce further suggest Ukraine’s inability to honor ceasefire agreements, Miroshnik added, noting that no long-term ceasefire had been successful, and he saw no serious signs that Ukraine could abide by such agreements.
However, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Ukrainian forces had violated the truce by attempting to assault Russian positions in Sukhaya Balka and Bogatyr in the Donetsk People’s Republic. These attacks were reportedly repelled. In addition, Ukrainian forces launched 48 drone strikes and fired 444 artillery shells at Russian military positions, including 900 quadcopter drone attacks.
The ministry also reported 12 artillery attacks, 33 drone strikes, and 7 munition drops in the border regions of Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod, causing civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure. Despite these violations, the Russian military adhered to the ceasefire and maintained its positions, according to the ministry.
Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large for war crimes investigations, also confirmed that Ukraine used artillery and drones to target residential areas in Donetsk, Lugansk, and Kherson regions, with more reports of ceasefire violations emerging.
The breaches of the Easter truce further suggest Ukraine’s inability to honor ceasefire agreements, Miroshnik added, noting that no long-term ceasefire had been successful, and he saw no serious signs that Ukraine could abide by such agreements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment