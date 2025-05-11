Andhra Pradesh Committed To Leveraging Emerging Technologies: CM Naidu

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, May 11 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Sunday that the state government is committed to leveraging emerging technologies to build an inclusive and sustainable future.

On the occasion of National Technology Day, the Chief Minister shared his view through a post on 'X'.

“Innovation is the engine of progress and technology is its fuel. On National Technology Day, we celebrate the spirit of innovation and the transformative power of technology in Good Governance. From agriculture to AI, tech is revolutionising lives, boosting productivity and solving humanity's greatest challenges,” said CM Naidu.

“In Andhra Pradesh, we are committed to leveraging emerging technologies to build an inclusive and sustainable future with Quantum Valley at the heart of this transformation. The world is watching India rise, and now is our time to lead the next global wave of innovation,” added the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president.

The Chief Minister also posted a message on Mother's Day. He extended his warm greetings to all mothers.“A mother is not just the first teacher, she is the heartbeat of every home, the pillar of strength, and the guiding force behind generations. From nurturing values in a child to building the moral fabric of the nation, a mother's role is unparalleled. With deep gratitude, I salute every mother for her boundless love, countless sacrifices, and her timeless contribution to our families, our society, and our country,” wrote Naidu.

CM Naidu's son and Minister for Information Technology, Nara Lokesh, also greeted all mothers on Mother's Day.

Lokesh posted a picture with his mother Bhuvaneswari while sharing his thoughts.“My mother introduced me to this world. My mother led me and taught me how to walk. My mother stood by me whether I won or lost,” wrote Lokesh.

“I extend my best wishes to my mother, who gave me this life. Mother is the eternal inspiration of every child. On the occasion of Mother's Day, I bow to all the mothers who embody patience, sacrifice, and love,” he added.