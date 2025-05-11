403
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Church Engagement with AI
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV, in his first formal address to the College of Cardinals, urged the Catholic Church to actively respond to the developments in artificial intelligence.
Referencing his chosen papal name, he emphasized the Church's "enduring" dedication to human dignity and social justice. He drew a parallel to Pope Leo XIII's response to the first industrial revolution, stating, “Pope Leo XIII, with the historic Encyclical Rerum Novarum, addressed the social question in the context of the first great industrial revolution. He added, "Today, the Church offers to all her treasure of social teaching in response to another industrial revolution and the developments of artificial intelligence.”
On Tuesday, the Vatican revealed that Cardinal Robert Prevost, an American, has been elected as Pope, adopting the name Leo XIV. This historic event marks the first occasion an American has assumed this role.
