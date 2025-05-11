403
Russia declares Easter ceasefire
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a temporary ceasefire during Easter, set to begin at 18:00 Moscow time on Saturday and lasting until midnight on April 21. The announcement was made during a meeting with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov in Moscow. Putin expressed hope that Ukraine would reciprocate the ceasefire, but cautioned that Russian forces would remain prepared to respond to any violations or provocations.
Putin framed Ukraine’s response to the ceasefire as a key indicator of its willingness to engage in peace talks. He also referenced a previous US-mediated truce on energy infrastructure, accusing Ukraine of violating it over a hundred times. The Russian president emphasized the need for vigilance, urging forces to be ready for a strong response if necessary.
The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the ceasefire, stating that it would be humanitarian in nature and would only be observed if Ukraine adhered to it as well. However, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky swiftly dismissed the ceasefire offer, calling it an attempt to manipulate human lives. Zelensky pointed to Russian drone strikes detected in Ukrainian airspace just before the ceasefire was due to begin, accusing Putin of showing disregard for Easter and human life.
Reports from Donetsk suggested that multiple violations of the ceasefire occurred almost immediately after it took effect, with Ukrainian forces reportedly using drones, mortars, and heavy artillery. Russia had previously expressed skepticism about a long-term ceasefire, citing Ukraine’s history of breaching previous agreements.
Meanwhile, the US has indicated that the window for a resolution to the Ukraine conflict may be closing soon, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggesting that if no progress is made in the next few days, the US might shift its focus away from the issue.
