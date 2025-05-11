403
Putin Discusses Tariffs with Brazilian President
(MENAFN) On Friday, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin held discussions with Brazilian Leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Kremlin.
The two leaders focused on global trade issues, particularly the effects of U.S. Leader Donald Trump's tariff policies.
During his opening comments, Lula criticized the trade stance of Washington, stating that Trump’s approach “buries the issue of free trade and strengthening multilateralism.”
He highlighted the importance of expanding commercial relations between Brazil and Russia and exploring new areas of collaboration.
Putin responded by emphasizing the significance of the strong ties between Brazil and Russia, noting that both nations work closely within global organizations such as the UN, BRICS, and G20. "We closely cooperate in the international arena and we will talk about this today," he remarked.
The Russian president expressed his appreciation for Lula's visit and emphasized the strong bilateral trade between the two nations, especially in sectors like energy, fertilizers, and food.
“Largely due to personal contacts, we were able to do a great deal of work to strengthen relations between our countries,” Putin stated.
Lula also expressed Brazil's keen interest in deepening cooperation with Moscow in various fields, including energy, military, space, science, and education. “I will never forget how carefully Mr. Putin always treats our conversations,” Lula added.
The meeting was attended by several senior Russian officials, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Rosatom Director Alexei Likhachev.
