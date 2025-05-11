QNB Launches New Brand Campaign Under Slogan 'Blue Is Everywhere'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, launched a large brand campaign under the slogan“Blue is Everywhere: Always with you wherever life takes you”.

The campaign reflects QNB's keenness to move beyond transactional banking and establish a deeper and more resonant connection with its audience, affirming its presence and accessibility at every stage of their life.

The blue color for the campaign symbolizes trust, growth, and progress, reflecting QNB's dedication to delivering seamless, personalized, and innovative banking customer experience to become the blue brand by excellence and a trusted financial partner, leading forward the future of banking.

The new campaign embodies a comprehensive marketing strategy that combines innovation, sustainability, and commitment by providing a distinctive banking experience tailored to meet the evolving needs of customers.

QNB focuses on being present in every moment of their lives.

Commenting on this new step, Heba Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President - Group Communication, said:“In a world saturated with financial institutions, differentiation is key to thriving. This milestone marks our vision to affirm our identity as an innovative and sustainable bank, and a trusted partner in local, regional, and global markets, while aspiring to lead and shape the future of banking in the region.”

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market.

Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.