FSB declares Ukrainian terrorist plan frustrated in Russia
(MENAFN) Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has arrested a foreign national accused of planning a terrorist attack on behalf of Ukraine, the agency announced on Friday. The suspect, a Belarusian man in his mid-20s residing in Russia, was detained in the port city of Novorossiysk, home to a major Russian Navy base. Authorities say he confessed to attempting to carry out a bombing in exchange for payment from Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU).
According to the FSB, the individual began working as a Ukrainian intelligence asset in December 2024, initially gathering information on Russian troops and naval movements before progressing to active planning of a terrorist act.
Video evidence released by the FSB shows the suspect guiding agents to a hidden stash of bomb-making materials, including 2.5 kg of plastic explosives, a military-grade fuse, and a remote detonation device fashioned from a radio doorbell. The intended target was a military administrative building.
The FSB has recently reported several similar incidents allegedly involving Ukrainian operatives or collaborators. Earlier this month, a Russian soldier was arrested while attempting to retrieve bomb parts meant for an attack on a cadet dormitory. In another case, authorities intercepted letter bombs disguised as perfume gifts, leading to further arrests.
