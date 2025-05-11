Qatar Holds First Career Fair For Adults With Disabilities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's first-ever career fair dedicated to adults with disabilities was held yesterday, bringing together job seekers, advocates, and inclusive employers. The event was organised by Life Skills Hub and supported by the Ministry of Labour, US Embassy in Qatar, Hilton, and Mubadara for Social Impact.

Hosted at the Waldorf Astoria in West Bay, several major organisations took part in the fair, including Qatar Foundation, Qatar Cancer Society, Qatar National Library and Katara Hospitality.

Panellists: (From left) Moderator Ahmed Shaheen; Dr. Rajeev Thomas, Founder of HOPE Qatar; Nihal Al Saleh, CEO of Life Skills Hub; Elias Moukarzel, GM of Waldorf Astoria West Bay; Dr. Hadi Mohamad Abu Rasheed, Scientific Advisor, Qatar Cancer Society; and Fatima Noor, HR Manager, McDermott International.

"Keynote speaker Dr. Steve Wilson, a clinical psychologist and professor at Texas A&M University in Qatar, talked about his experience living and working with a disability. He shared what it's like to live with Cerebral Palsy and stressed the need for more support and understanding in the workplace. He also spoke about balancing his job, family, and advocacy."

Two panel discussions were held during the event, featuring industry leaders, advocates, and employees with disabilities. A sign language interpreter was on stage throughout the programme to support deaf and hard-of-hearing attendees.

(From left) Life Skills Hub CEO Nihal Al Saleh, Keynote Speaker Dr. Steve Wilson, and Life Skills Hub COO Nicole Alexander

During one panel, Life Skills Hub CEO Nihal Al Saleh was asked about how to build inclusive workplaces. She said:“Exposure is very important. As a mother of a child on the spectrum, I learn something new every day. The more exposure we have to disabilities in the workplace, the more inclusion we will see.”

She also pointed to recent statistics:“Around 78% of people with disabilities in Qatar are not part of the job market. That's a significant portion of the community that could be contributing to the country's economy. The least we can do is provide them with exposure. I truly hope that today's career fair will help increase visibility and open up job opportunities.”

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines, Al Saleh added,“We want to make sure this number shrinks every year, and we hope this career fair will be part of the solution. As an organisation, we have the ability to host events like this to fight stigma and ensure people with disabilities are included.”

Participants during the career fair for adults with disabilities

Job seekers like Kamal Bazerbashi, who lost his job five months ago, said the fair gave him hope.“This initiative is so important for people like me, whether we have intellectual or physical disabilities. I'm eager to find a workplace where I can continue my journey, contribute and grow,” he told The Peninsula.

Another job seeker, Haneen Mosleh, said she came to explore opportunities in environmental science, IT, or cybersecurity.“I was very interested when I heard about the event,” she said, adding she was excited to see opportunities tailored to her capabilities.

“People on the spectrum are often misunderstood or underestimated,” said Lyn Betito, a mother who attended the fair.“This event gave our loved ones a chance to show what they can do. It highlighted the unique strengths and talents of neurodivergent individuals and made us feel like we truly belong here. My son Vann James loved it,” she told The Peninsula.

The Minnesota Center for People with Disabilities was among the exhibitors.“Our mission is to support families with disabilities through behavioural health and education programmes,” said Marlon Cureg, the Center's Digital Marketing Manager.“Being part of this event gave us a chance to connect with families and collaborate with other groups working for the same cause.”

Qatar Foundation participated in the career fair for adults with disabilities

Organisers and participants alike hope the success of this event will lead to more inclusive career fairs in the future.“This event is designed to give people with disabilities a platform to connect, learn, and grow. Job seekers had the chance to meet with inclusive companies and explore employment options in a supportive environment," Life Skills Hub COO, Nicole Alexander, told The Peninsula.

Alexander said they plan to hold more events like this in the future to help reduce unemployment among people with disabilities and promote inclusive hiring in Qatar, aligning with the country's National Vision 2030, which promotes inclusion and equal opportunities.