U.S., China Conclude First Day of High-Level Trade Talks in Geneva
(MENAFN) High-level discussions aimed at resolving trade disputes between the United States and China concluded their first day on Saturday evening in Geneva, Switzerland, a news agency reported. The lengthy meeting, commencing at 10 am local time (0800GMT) and interrupted by a midday break, adjourned around 8:00 pm, spanning at least eight hours, the newspaper indicated.
Official announcements were not immediately released, leaving the specifics of the discussions and the atmosphere of the talks undisclosed.
The American delegation was headed by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, while the Chinese representation was led by Vice Premier He Lifeng.
These negotiations occur against a backdrop of attempts to de-escalate trade tensions that sharply intensified earlier in the year when the U.S. implemented tariffs as high as 145% on goods imported from China. Beijing countered these measures with retaliatory tariffs reaching up to 125% on select American products.
Prior to the commencement of the meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that an 80% tariff on Chinese goods “seems right.” The White House underscored that Trump's trade team possesses his complete support in their efforts to secure what it termed "‘the best deal possible for America.’" The talks are scheduled to continue on Sunday.
