403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Floods Leave Dozens Dead, Missing in DRC
(MENAFN) About 62 individuals have been confirmed deceased and 50 others are still unaccounted for following destructive flooding that inundated villages along Lake Tanganyika in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo's South Kivu province, based on local authorities on Saturday.
The flooding occurred early Friday morning around 5 a.m. local time (0300GMT), when a powerful surge of water swept through the village of Kasaba in the Ngandja sector.
Eyewitnesses described how intense rainfall led to the deluge, which destroyed homes and disrupted communication lines throughout the area.
South Kivu’s provincial health minister, Theophile Walulika Muzaliwa, shared with the media by telephone that emergency operations have been significantly obstructed.
"Sector chiefs, village chiefs and locality chiefs, who are also members of the local government, are on site. The only humanitarian organization currently present is the Red Cross. It is not possible to give an assessment as body searches are continuing," said Muzaliwa.
This disaster comes only weeks after heavy rainfall claimed the lives of 33 people in the capital, Kinshasa.
Across the nation, vital infrastructure has suffered repeated damage in recent months, while humanitarian resources remain overstretched due to ongoing regional conflict.
Clashes between national military forces and rebel factions have intensified since February, worsening what the United Nations has described as one of the gravest humanitarian emergencies globally.
The flooding occurred early Friday morning around 5 a.m. local time (0300GMT), when a powerful surge of water swept through the village of Kasaba in the Ngandja sector.
Eyewitnesses described how intense rainfall led to the deluge, which destroyed homes and disrupted communication lines throughout the area.
South Kivu’s provincial health minister, Theophile Walulika Muzaliwa, shared with the media by telephone that emergency operations have been significantly obstructed.
"Sector chiefs, village chiefs and locality chiefs, who are also members of the local government, are on site. The only humanitarian organization currently present is the Red Cross. It is not possible to give an assessment as body searches are continuing," said Muzaliwa.
This disaster comes only weeks after heavy rainfall claimed the lives of 33 people in the capital, Kinshasa.
Across the nation, vital infrastructure has suffered repeated damage in recent months, while humanitarian resources remain overstretched due to ongoing regional conflict.
Clashes between national military forces and rebel factions have intensified since February, worsening what the United Nations has described as one of the gravest humanitarian emergencies globally.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment