Serbia indorses commitment to energy collaboration with Russia
(MENAFN) Serbia aims to preserve, or even enhance, the favorable terms of its current natural gas agreement with Russia, President Aleksandar Vučić said during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The existing deal is set to expire at the end of May, prompting ongoing negotiations between the two countries.
Speaking in Russian, Vučić highlighted the importance of stable energy supplies for Serbia, a country that heavily depends on Russian oil and gas. Despite EU sanctions on Moscow due to the Ukraine conflict, Serbia has maintained its energy ties with Russia, refraining from supplying arms to Ukraine and voicing criticism of EU restrictions.
“We had a long-term contract with very favorable conditions,” Vučić said. “We hope to retain or improve those terms.”
Putin described energy cooperation as a central pillar of Russia-Serbia economic relations, noting that Gazprom has exceeded its contractual delivery volumes at Belgrade’s request. He confirmed that Russia supplies about 85% of Serbia’s energy needs, mainly via the TurkStream pipeline, with current deliveries continuing on schedule.
Under the current agreement, Serbia pays $275 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas—significantly lower than the European market average, which hovers around $400 and peaked at $665 earlier this year.
Vučić visited Moscow for Victory Day commemorations, despite recent health issues and pressure from Brussels. His presence, along with that of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, signaled continued commitment to pragmatic cooperation with Russia.
