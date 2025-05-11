403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron Reveals 30-Day Ceasefire Proposal in Ukraine
(MENAFN) On Saturday, French Leader Emmanuel Macron revealed that European leaders have proposed a 30-day, unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, set to begin Monday.
The ceasefire would be monitored primarily by the United States, with additional support from European nations.
Macron made this announcement during a summit in Kyiv, where he was joined by Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as the leaders of Germany, the UK, as well as Poland.
He clarified that the ceasefire offer would be accompanied by a coordinated deterrent strategy. "In case of violations, massive sanctions will be prepared between Europeans and Americans," he stated.
The French President expressed hopes that peace could begin as early as Monday, during a joint press briefing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Premier Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
He also confirmed that European leaders had engaged in talks with United States Leader Donald Trump about the proposal.
Polish Prime Minister Tusk highlighted the decision as a sign of unity within the democratic world, saying, “We have this feeling that the whole free world is united behind this decision we have taken together.”
Chancellor Merz of Germany reaffirmed his country's commitment to Ukraine, emphasizing, "Germany stands in solidarity with Ukraine."
Meanwhile, British Premier Starmer underscored Ukraine's right to a secure future, asserting, “We pledge once again that Russia will not prevail.”
The ceasefire would be monitored primarily by the United States, with additional support from European nations.
Macron made this announcement during a summit in Kyiv, where he was joined by Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as the leaders of Germany, the UK, as well as Poland.
He clarified that the ceasefire offer would be accompanied by a coordinated deterrent strategy. "In case of violations, massive sanctions will be prepared between Europeans and Americans," he stated.
The French President expressed hopes that peace could begin as early as Monday, during a joint press briefing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Premier Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
He also confirmed that European leaders had engaged in talks with United States Leader Donald Trump about the proposal.
Polish Prime Minister Tusk highlighted the decision as a sign of unity within the democratic world, saying, “We have this feeling that the whole free world is united behind this decision we have taken together.”
Chancellor Merz of Germany reaffirmed his country's commitment to Ukraine, emphasizing, "Germany stands in solidarity with Ukraine."
Meanwhile, British Premier Starmer underscored Ukraine's right to a secure future, asserting, “We pledge once again that Russia will not prevail.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment