Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Macron Reveals 30-Day Ceasefire Proposal in Ukraine

2025-05-11 02:24:49
(MENAFN) On Saturday, French Leader Emmanuel Macron revealed that European leaders have proposed a 30-day, unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, set to begin Monday.

The ceasefire would be monitored primarily by the United States, with additional support from European nations.

Macron made this announcement during a summit in Kyiv, where he was joined by Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as the leaders of Germany, the UK, as well as Poland.

He clarified that the ceasefire offer would be accompanied by a coordinated deterrent strategy. "In case of violations, massive sanctions will be prepared between Europeans and Americans," he stated.

The French President expressed hopes that peace could begin as early as Monday, during a joint press briefing with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Premier Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

He also confirmed that European leaders had engaged in talks with United States Leader Donald Trump about the proposal.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk highlighted the decision as a sign of unity within the democratic world, saying, “We have this feeling that the whole free world is united behind this decision we have taken together.”

Chancellor Merz of Germany reaffirmed his country's commitment to Ukraine, emphasizing, "Germany stands in solidarity with Ukraine."

Meanwhile, British Premier Starmer underscored Ukraine's right to a secure future, asserting, “We pledge once again that Russia will not prevail.”

