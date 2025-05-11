403
Exclusive Retail Offers for DEF 2025 Supercharge Shopping Across Dubai
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 10 May 2025: The power-packed Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) 2025 isn’t just about epic fun, all-out creativity, and non-stop action; the festival is also levelling up the entire city with a retail season packed with unbeatable power deals, special retail promotions, and limited-time mega savings. Taking over all leading shopping malls and retail districts across Dubai until 11 May, shoppers can take advantage of exclusive offers spanning more than 240 top brands across over 2,500 outlets, making this the ultimate shopping upgrade.
From cutting-edge gaming gear and the latest electronics to lifestyle, toys, and entertainment must-haves, shoppers can unlock unbelievable bargains at fan-favourite destinations including Beefurb Technologies, Borders, E City, Eros, Harman House, LEGO, Sharaf DG, Samsung, Virgin Megastore, Blossom Home Furniture, Carrefour, and more. Participating malls include BurJuman, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me'aisem, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Outlet Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, Mercato, Nakheel Mall, Times Square Center, amongst others.
Shoppers at Mall of the Emirates can enjoy even more exclusive savings upon spends of AED 500 or more on electronics by 11 May, which unlocks a special offer to earn 15X SHARE points. Plus, eligible customers can win instant prizes in an interactive game experience.
Whether seeking summer essentials or scouting the next-gen tech, DEF 2025’s retail offers are designed to power up any shopping spree. Don’t miss the chance to score big, shop smart, and level up - only during DEF 2025.
Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF) 2025 is supported by Strategic Partners which include: Amazon, du, Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council, Emirates NBD, Red Bull, Rove, Roxy Cinemas, talabat, and Virgin Radio.
For more information on Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2025, please visit the DEF 2025 website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.
