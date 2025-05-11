403
UN Secretary-General Welcomes India, Pakistan Ceasefire
(MENAFN) On Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his approval of the ceasefire pact reached between Pakistan and India.
Stephane Dujarric, Guterres' spokesperson, stated, "The Secretary-General welcomes the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan as a positive step toward ending current hostilities and easing tensions."
Guterres further conveyed his optimism, stating that the agreement could "contribute to lasting peace and foster an environment conducive to addressing broader, longstanding issues between the two countries."
Additionally, the UN leader emphasized the organization's commitment to supporting peace efforts in the region.
He affirmed, "The United Nations stands ready to support efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region."
On the same day, United States Leader Donald Trump confirmed that both India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after several days of intense fighting.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri later verified the news.
Dar also acknowledged the crucial role played by foreign ministers from countries such as Turkey, Saudi Arabia, as well as the UK, among others, in helping to broker the ceasefire agreement.
