Army Chief, Indonesian Defence Minister Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Saturday met with Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin to discuss military cooperation.

The meeting, attended by senior military officials from both countries, focused on enhancing collaboration in military training, defence production, and the exchange of expertise, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the visit, the Indonesian delegation was briefed on the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army's (JAF) training programmes, operational strategies, and key roles in safeguarding the Kingdom's security and stability.

As part of the programme, Huneiti and the Indonesian delegation observed a tactical military exercise conducted at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Centre (KASOTC). The exercise, led by the King Abdullah II Royal Special Forces, aimed to enhance combat readiness and operational efficiency.

The drill also featured urban combat simulations, target isolation and containment operations, fast-rope helicopter landings, live-fire exercises using small and medium-calibre weapons, and sniper training, Petra reported.