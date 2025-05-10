Prime Minister Meets Iranian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, today received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Dr. Abbas Araghchi, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them. They also discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's welcome of the agreement between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran to resume talks within the framework of Omani mediation aimed at reaching a fair, lasting, and binding agreement that would enhance security, stability, and peace in the region and open new horizons for regional cooperation and dialogue.