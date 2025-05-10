Ukraine-Russia War: Zelensky, EU Leaders Call For Unconditional 30-Day Ceasefire From May 12, Backed By Donald Trump

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced after high-level talks in Kyiv that an unconditional ceasefire must begin on Monday (12 May).

“We agreed on Monday, 12 May there must start an unconditional ceasefire,” Zelensky told reporters at a news conference. He emphasised, Reuters reported, the need for the truce to cover“air, sea and land” and warned that if Moscow refuses, Ukraine and its allies would pursue tougher sanctions targeting Russia's energy and banking sectors.

'Warm' call with Trump

In a surprise move, Zelensky and the visiting European leaders -UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer , French President Emmanuel Macron , German Chancellor Friedrich Merz , and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk-made a joint phone call to US President Donald Trump , on Saturday.

According to the PA news agency, the call was unplanned, lasted around 20 minutes, and was described by a UK source as“warm.”

Ukraine's foreign minister Andrii Sybiha posted a picture of the leaders huddled around a phone on X, writing:“All five leaders had a fruitful call with @POTUS focused on peace efforts.”

Russia seeks 'nuances'

While the West pushes for an unconditional truce, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia supports a 30-day ceasefire but stressed it must include certain“nuances.” He did not elaborate on the specifics of Russia's conditions.

Unified European front

Ahead of the Kyiv summit, Starmer, Macron, Tusk, and Merz released a joint statement supporting the ceasefire push and backing Trump's peace initiative .

“We reiterate our backing for President Trump's calls for a peace deal and call on Russia to stop obstructing efforts to secure an enduring peace,” the statement read.

The leaders also pledged:“Alongside the US, we call on Russia to agree a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create the space for talks on a just and lasting peace.”

The leaders said they were "ready to support peace talks as soon as possible".

But they warned that they would continue to "ratchet up pressure on Russia's war machine" until Moscow agrees to a lasting ceasefire.

"We are clear the bloodshed must end, Russia must stop its illegal invasion, and Ukraine must be able to prosper as a safe, secure and sovereign nation within its internationally recognised borders for generations to come," their statement added.

“We will continue to increase our support for Ukraine.”

