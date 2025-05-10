India-Pakistan Ceasefire: Both Countries Agree To 'De-Escalate' Tensions - What We Know So Far

MENAFN - Live Mint) India-Pakistan ceasefire: India and Pakistan decided to stop firing and military action on land and in the air from 5 pm today, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Saturday. There is, however, no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place, according to sources on the 'de-escalation' decision.

"The DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) of Pakistan called DGMO of India at 15.35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST," Misri said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar , in a post on X, also announced that India and Pakistan had worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action.

What we know so far - Key PointsMoments after the 'de-escalation' was announced, Pakistan said it was opening up its airspace for all kinds of traffic moments. The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) announced the development, according to news agency PTI. According to the report, Pakistan's airspace has been fully restored for all types of flights, and the airports are available for normal flight operations.India's punitive measures against Pakistan including putting the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack will remain in place, government sources said on Saturday. A PTI report, quoting sources, said that India's measures announced against Pakistan on April 23 will remain effective.Authorities in Punjab withdrew orders pertaining to enforcement of blackout on Saturday evening after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said both countries had agreed to stop firing from 5 pm today.Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday evening with top government functionaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, following the announcement. NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs were among those who attended the meeting.