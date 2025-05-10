Pakistan Has Violated Ceasefire, Indian Army Maintaining Strong Vigil, Says External Affairs Ministry

MENAFN - Live Mint) India said late on Saturday that Pakistan had violated the understanding for a ceasefire that the two countries had reached earlier in the day, and said that the Indian Army was maintaining strong vigil to repel such violations. Pakistan was violating the ceasefire across the international border and the Line of Control, said foreign secretary Vikram Misri in a late evening statement.

"For the last three hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding that I stated this evening between the director generals of military operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at this evening. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations, and we take very very serious notice of these violations," said Misri.

Also read: J-K shaken by series of drone sightings, explosions hours after Indo-Pak understanding

Misri called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and to deal with the situation with“seriousness and responsibility”.

The armed forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetitive violations along the international border and the LoC, said Misri.

This came hours after Misri had announced a ceasefire between the two countries, and US president Donald Trump said they had help broker the stoppage in military firing.

India began its military attack against terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, codenamed 'Operation Sindoor', on 7 May after the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, in which 26 people died.

Over the last four days, the conflict escalated with shelling in Jammu and parts of Punjab, along with drone intrusions into Indian airspace.

On Saturday morning, Indian armed forces officials and foreign secretary Misri said that Pakistan's armed forces were moving troops into forward areas. Indian officials have also accused Pakistan of using civilian aircraft in its airspace as shields and putting civilian lives in danger. Indian officials also said Pakistan had attacked air bases in Punjab using missiles and fighter jets. Misri said India had retaliated against these attacks and neutralised all threats.

In his morning press briefing, Misri also said Pakistan's claims regarding attacks on India were a misinformation campaign and propaganda. Pakistani reports about India attacking on its own religious structures was an attempt to instill communal discord within Indian society, Misri said.