Indian Forces Authorised To Respond: Misri

Misri condemned Pakistan's actions, stating,“For the last few hours, this understanding is being violated by Pakistan. The Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion.” He described the violation as“extremely condemnable” and held Pakistan responsible for the escalation. Misri urged Pakistan to take immediate steps to address the situation and halt the intrusions.

The Indian Army is actively responding to the breach, underscoring India's commitment to safeguarding its borders. The situation remains tense as diplomatic efforts continue to restore stability.

'Every Escalation Will Get Befitting Response'

Soon after India and Pakistan announced“immediate ceasefire,” the armed forces on Saturday said that they would adhere to the understanding and reiterated that they are ready to deal with any situation and any escalation from Pakistan would get a befitting response.

Addressing a special tri-services press conference here, Commodore Raghu R Nair, along with Col Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said,“While we adhere to the understanding, the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy remain fully prepared and ever vigilant and committed to defend the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland.”

“Every misadventure by Pakistan has been met with strength and every future escalation will invite a decisive and befitting response,” he added.

Col Sofiya Qureshi rejected“Pakistan's false propaganda” that Indian armed forces have targeted mosques.“India is a secular nation and the Indian armed forces are a reflection of our constitutional values. We hold every places of worship of all faiths in the highest regard.”

“The Indian operation was aimed at terrorist camps and facilities used for anti-India activities,” she added.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that Pakistan has suffered significant and unsustainable losses in recent days, following its unprovoked attack on Indian installations. She added that the damage affected Pakistan's capabilities both in land and air.

“Pakistan has suffered very heavy and unsustainable losses after it has given us an unprovoked attack on our installations. It has suffered losses both in land and air.”

The IAF officer said that several crucial Pakistan air bases have suffered extensive damage including Sargodha and Jacobabad.

“Across the LoC, extensive and precise damage to military infrastructure and command control centres and logistic installations have led to breakdown of the Pakistani morale,” she said.

Earlier Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh while addressing the media had rejected Pakistan's claims that it had destroyed the Sirsa and Suratgarh airbases and neutralized India's S-400 air defence system at Adampur.

They described the claims of Pakistan as baseless and part of a misinformation campaign aimed at misleading the global community.

The officers played the live videos of the Sirsa, Suratgarh airbases during the press conference where normal activities were going on.

“Pakistan has launched multiple long-range weapon attacks, including high-speed missile strikes on airbases in Punjab, and carried out air intrusions and heavy calibre firing along the Line of Control,” they said.“However, the Indian armed forces successfully neutralized these threats with precision and professionalism.”

They confirmed that India faced missile attacks on several airbases in Punjab and reported damage to civil infrastructure, including medical care centres and schools in Srinagar, Udhampur, and Awantipora airbases.“Despite these provocations, Indian forces launched calibrated counter-attacks targeting Pakistani military installations, including the Sialkot Aviation Base,” they added.

“Pakistan made at least 26 infiltration attempts through Indian airspace, using both military aircraft and, alarmingly, civilian airlines for strategic operations,” they said.

Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh condemned Pakistan's use of social media to spread false narratives.“Pakistan is indulging in a deliberate disinformation campaign. Their claims about inflicting damage on key Indian assets are nothing but lies,” added the officials.

Artillery shelling by Pakistan has been reported in border regions including Kupwara, Baramulla, and Rajouri, prompting strong and proportionate responses from the Indian Army.

