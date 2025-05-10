Heydar Aliyev's Vision And Its Lasting Impact On Azerbaijan

Heydar Aliyev, who led Azerbaijan for more than 30 years during its modern history, left behind a legacy so profound that it will require ongoing study, promotion, and application for generations to come. The period from 1969 to 2003 is widely recognized as“the Heydar Aliyev era in Azerbaijan's history,” a reflection of the nation's deep respect for his wise statesmanship.

Renowned globally as a prominent political figure, Heydar Aliyev was among the key leaders of the Soviet Union-distinguished by his innate talent and commanding influence. He was the first Azerbaijani to rise to such prominence, becoming a source of pride not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire Turkic world. Deeply devoted to his people, Aliyev always took pride in his Azerbaijani identity. His famous words, "I have always been proud, and I am still proud today that I am Azerbaijani," have become a motto embraced by Azerbaijanis everywhere.

In the early years of independence, Azerbaijan faced severe challenges: military aggression, the devastating consequences of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, and the looming threat of civil war. At this critical moment, the hopes of the people rested on one man-Heydar Aliyev. With his strong will, exceptional leadership, and far-reaching political vision, he became the nation's beacon of hope.

During the January 20 tragedy, he bravely denounced the Soviet leadership from Moscow, standing firmly with his people against imperialist policies. In the summer of 1993, amid political chaos and public desperation, Heydar Aliyev returned to national leadership in response to the people's call. Declaring,“I dedicate the remaining part of my life to my people,” he embarked on a mission to save the nation from collapse. With rare political acumen, determination, and courage, he laid the foundations of a democratic, lawful Azerbaijani state-moving decisively away from the Soviet legacy.

Aliyev once said that preserving independence is far more difficult than achieving it. True to his word, he succeeded in making Azerbaijan's independence eternal and irreversible. Under his leadership, the country experienced political stability, economic revival, democratic reforms, and social development. He secured a ceasefire in the Karabakh conflict, rebuilt a struggling economy, and transformed Azerbaijan into a developing state. His strategic oil policy opened new avenues for international cooperation and investment, significantly boosting Azerbaijan's global standing.

Heydar Aliyev became a cherished and respected leader for all Azerbaijanis. He stood by his people, and they stood by him. Personally, I had the honor of speaking before him on two occasions during my school years. In 1996, I addressed him during a meeting with the public in Nakhchivan on behalf of schoolchildren. In 1998, I represented refugee students at a national conference on issues related to refugees and internally displaced persons. These memories are precious to me. I am also proud that the great leader showed care for our family, as he did for every Azerbaijani. Thanks to his direct support, I was provided with housing in Nakhchivan in 1997. We will always remember the attention he gave us.

Today, his legacy continues under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and the First Vice-President, Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva. Under the command of the Victorious Supreme Commander, our lands have been liberated from Armenian occupation. Our country's sovereignty and independence have been fully restored. President Ilham Aliyev, following in his father's footsteps, is rebuilding Karabakh, where the Azerbaijani flag now flies proudly.

We, the Azerbaijanis forcibly displaced from Western Azerbaijan, also believe that under the leadership of the Supreme Commander, we will return to our historical lands with honor and dignity. This confidence stems from the successful continuation of Heydar Aliyev's policies. As long as Azerbaijan exists, the name and legacy of Heydar Aliyev will live on.

---

Susanbar Aghamaliyeva, the author of this article, is a translator at the Translation Centre of Nakhchivan State University, PhD in Philology