Saudi, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional Issues


2025-05-10 03:04:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 10 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks on Saturday with the visiting Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on efforts to address regional issues, the official Saudi Press Agency said.
SPA said Prince Faisal received the Iranian minister at the ministry's offices in Makkah.
The two sides explored the bilateral relations and means of boosting the ties in various sectors, SPA said.
Iran had reported that the foreign minister would visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar, where he would partake in the Arab-Iranian Dialogue Conference. (end)
