Switzerland Takes Over Investigation Into SWISS Emergency Landing In Austria
The Austrian Ministry of Transport and the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (Sust) confirmed a related report in the Swiss Tages-Anzeiger newspaper on Friday.
Due to a criminal complaint against unknown perpetrators within the Austrian Safety Investigation Board (SUB) and the subsequent investigation proceedings initiated against SUB employees, the head of SUB decided to relinquish supervision of the investigation in question and dismiss the responsible investigator in order to avoid any accusations of bias, the SUB told the Austrian news agency APA.
The Sust has therefore agreed to take over the investigation.Emergency landing in December
Aircraft accidents are normally investigated in the country where they occur. In the case of the SWISS flight on December 23, this would be Austria, as the emergency landing took place in the city of Graz.More More SWISS crew member dies in Graz after emergency landing
