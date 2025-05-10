403
Pope Leo XIV stands out not only for his American citizenship but also for his international background
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV, the first-ever pope from the United States, stands out not only for his American citizenship but also for his international background. Born in Chicago, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who took the papal name Leo XIV, spoke his first address in Italian and Spanish, the languages he had used during his years as the leader of the Augustinian order. Despite his American roots, the pope’s early life was marked by global experience, which shaped his worldview.
The question of whether Leo XIV is a liberal or conservative holds significance, especially given the current political landscape in the U.S. where traditional values are gaining traction. Prior to his election, the American left had underestimated his potential, with the Wall Street Journal stating that his U.S. citizenship would hinder his candidacy. However, the election of Leo XIV suggests otherwise, revealing that an American passport is not necessarily a disadvantage, even if it carries complications for liberals. Cardinal Prevost, while not aligning with Trumpism, still managed to gain favor in the Vatican, defying the expectations of many.
The election of an American pope has shaken the Catholic world, challenging the longstanding taboo against selecting someone from the United States. The decision highlights the changing dynamics of global power, with the rise of a more multipolar world order. This shift in Vatican leadership signals a decline in U.S. hegemony, reflecting broader geopolitical changes.
Prevost, ordained in 1982 and educated in Rome, has a strong background in canon law and has spent much of his life working as a missionary and bishop in Peru. His views on migration align with Pope Francis’s stance, and he has frequently criticized the Trump administration’s policies on illegal immigration. Notably, he condemned the deportation of Kilmara Abrego Garcia, an undocumented migrant, and publicly opposed policies separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border. These stances place him at odds with certain U.S. political figures but show his commitment to human rights and Christian values.
