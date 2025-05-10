403
Kim Jong-un pledges to safeguard Russia against West
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang on Friday to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. During his visit, he reaffirmed North Korea's alliance with Russia and pledged to defend the country from any Western-backed aggression, including attacks from "the Kiev neo-Nazis."
Kim placed flowers at the Eternal Flame monument to honor Soviet soldiers, describing it as a tribute to the "heroic lives and feats of the unknown soldiers," as reported by the state-run KCNA news agency. He was accompanied by senior officials, including Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, Defense Minister No Kwang-chol, and his daughter.
In a lengthy speech, Kim greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him a "seasoned leader of a powerful state" and his "closest friend and comrade." He praised the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany but expressed concerns that its legacy is now under threat.
Kim condemned the rise of Nazism, calling it a serious threat that must not be tolerated. Referring to Ukraine's recent military actions against Russian territory, he strongly condemned them as "hysterical actions" by "the Kiev neo-Nazis." He also highlighted North Korea’s role in helping defend Russia’s Kursk Region from a large-scale Ukrainian incursion, warning that Pyongyang could intervene again under their 2024 strategic partnership treaty.
“If the United States and its Western allies, using their defective munitions, attempt another attack on Russia, I will unhesitatingly order the use of North Korea’s armed forces to repel the invasion,” Kim stated.
North Korean service members, including several top commanders, attended the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, where Putin thanked them for their efforts in defending the Kursk Region.
