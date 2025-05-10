Director Xia Baolong On Third Day Of His Visit To Macao

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, May 10 - he Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Director of the State Council's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Mr Xia Baolong, began the third day of his inspection tour of Macao with a morning tea gathering with local representatives of the older generation with declared love for the country and for Macao.

Mr Xia was accompanied by the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, during this meeting.

Mr Xia went on to visit A-Ma Temple and the Maritime Museum, to learn about Macao's cultural tourism sector and the city's maritime cultural heritage.

Mr Xia then boarded a fire and rescue boat to inspect Macao's waters, and was briefed about the planning of sea-reclamation work, and about maritime-law enforcement.

In the afternoon, Mr Xia, accompanied by the Chief Executive, inspected several sites designated for infrastructure development, and was briefed about planning proposals related to them by the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip, and the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam.

Mr Xia wrapped up the third day of his visit to Macao with a trip to the Macao Giant Panda Pavilion.

Mr Xia will continue his inspection tour of Macao tomorrow (Sunday).

