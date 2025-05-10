403
‘Father of neoliberalism’ passes away at age 88
(MENAFN) Joseph Nye, the renowned American political scientist credited with co-developing the theory of neoliberalism in international relations and coining the influential concept of "soft power," has passed away at 88, Harvard University confirmed.
Nye spent over 60 years teaching at Harvard, where he played a key role in shaping the John F. Kennedy School of Government (HKS), serving as its dean from 1995 to 2004. Many of the school's alumni went on to become significant figures in U.S. politics.
In its statement announcing his death, HKS praised Nye for his groundbreaking ideas on the nature of power in global affairs, noting his influence on countless scholars, students, and policymakers. Nye’s theoretical contributions include "soft power," the ability of a nation to achieve its goals through attraction rather than force or financial incentives, and "smart power," a strategic combination of both hard and soft power.
His concepts were widely adopted by the Clinton and Obama administrations. Nye also held key government positions, leading nuclear non-proliferation efforts under President Jimmy Carter and later serving as chair of the National Intelligence Council and assistant secretary of defense under President Bill Clinton.
Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken honored Nye on social media, calling him “a friend and mentor” whose ideas greatly shaped America’s understanding of international relations.
In recent years, Nye had criticized former President Donald Trump for diminishing America’s global appeal by rejecting soft power in favor of a more confrontational approach. Writing in the Financial Times in March, he warned that such behavior risked weakening the U.S.'s global standing.
