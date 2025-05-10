403
Berlin prohibits Soviet flags on 80th annual celebration of Nazi defeat
(MENAFN) A Berlin court has upheld a ban on the display of Soviet flags and symbols at World War II memorials during the city’s May 8-9 events marking the defeat of Nazi Germany. The ban was enforced due to concerns over public order and the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Moscow has condemned the prohibition as "degrading" and "discriminatory."
Earlier this week, Berlin police issued a ban on various Soviet-related symbols during the commemorations, including the Victory Banner, St. George's ribbons, military uniforms from the era, and Soviet wartime songs. A local group appealed the ban, arguing that it unfairly limited their right to gather and honor the Soviet soldiers at the Treptow Soviet Memorial. However, the Berlin Administrative Court sided with the police, ruling that the symbols could be seen as endorsing Russia's military actions in Ukraine and might disturb public peace.
The Russian embassy in Berlin criticized the decision, calling the ban unjust and harmful to the memory of the 27 million Soviet citizens who died in the fight against Nazism. The embassy described the ban as discriminatory, noting that it impedes the rights of descendants of Soviet soldiers and others wishing to honor fallen soldiers. It called the move a form of historical revisionism and political manipulation, demanding the decision be reversed.
In recent years, Berlin has repeatedly prohibited Russian and Soviet symbols during Victory Day events, with similar bans on flags and military attire in 2023 and 2024. Despite these restrictions, some individuals have still displayed the banned symbols and worn Soviet military uniforms.
