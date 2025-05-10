Violence, clashes with law enforcement blow up in Paris

Widespread unrest erupted in Paris on Wednesday evening following Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Champions League semi-final victory. What started as a celebration quickly turned violent, leading to clashes between fans and police, with riot officers deploying tear gas to disperse the crowds.The violence was particularly intense around the Parc des Princes stadium and in central Paris. Social media footage captured fans setting off flares and fireworks, damaging property, and engaging with law enforcement. Riot police used tear gas to break up large groups of unruly fans.A serious incident occurred near the Champs-Élysées when a car drove into a group of PSG supporters, injuring three, one of whom remains in critical condition. The vehicle was later set on fire, and police have opened an investigation into the matter.Reports described chaotic scenes throughout the night, with police forming lines to control the crowds, while emergency services responded to multiple incidents. In total, around 2,000 officers were deployed across the city. At least 44 people were arrested for offenses such as public disorder, vandalism, and resisting arrest.The unrest followed PSG’s 2–1 victory over Arsenal, which secured their place in the UEFA Champions League final. The final will take place on May 31 in Munich, where PSG will face Inter Milan.

