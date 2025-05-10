403
U.S., China Meet in Geneva to Navigate Trade Spat
(MENAFN) Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent convened in Geneva on Saturday, signaling a potential move to de-escalate a protracted trade conflict. The meeting, reported by a Chinese news agency, comes after weeks of escalating tensions that have rattled global economies and complicated international relations.
The discussions follow a period of heightened trade friction, characterized by the imposition of significant tariffs by both nations. Since January, U.S. President Donald Trump has increased duties on Chinese goods to 145%, prompting retaliatory tariffs of 125% from China.
While the specific location of the talks was initially undisclosed, reports indicate that both delegations were seen entering the residence of the Swiss ambassador to the UN.
In a possible indication of a shifting stance, President Trump on Friday suggested that an 80% tariff on Chinese goods "seems right," representing his first public mention of an alternative to the existing tariff levels.
Prior to the bilateral meeting, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and Swiss Federal Councilor for Economic Affairs Guy Parmelin engaged with both the U.S. and Chinese delegations on Friday.
Swiss authorities have also played a discreet role in facilitating the dialogue. The Swiss government confirmed that "during its recent contacts in Washington and Beijing, Switzerland expressed to the US and Chinese authorities its willingness to organize a meeting between the two parties."
The duration of the current discussions remains uncertain, with the possibility of extending into Sunday. As of yet, neither side has issued any official statement regarding the ongoing talks.
