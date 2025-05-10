403
Mexico Files Lawsuit Against Google Over "Gulf of America" Map Label
(MENAFN) Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum announced Friday that her administration has initiated legal action against Google for altering the designation of the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America" on its mapping service in the United States.
Speaking at a press conference in Mexico City, Sheinbaum stated that the government had previously alerted Google to the issue without resolution. "Google has already been sued. A preliminary ruling has been issued, and we are currently awaiting the outcome," she disclosed.
Sheinbaum clarified that Mexico does not object to the term "Gulf of America" being used for the portion of the Gulf adjacent to the U.S. coastline. "However, Google cannot label the entire Gulf that way. This is an international issue. Our request is that Google apply the name 'Gulf of America' only to the areas corresponding to US territory, and use 'Gulf of Mexico' for the regions bordering Mexico and Cuba," she asserted.
The Mexican president further noted that this matter had not been discussed in her phone conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump had previously issued an executive order on January 20th directing the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America." Google reportedly implemented this change on its map platform on February 11th.
