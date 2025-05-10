‘We Are Working Under PM Modi’S Direction’: Tripura CM

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, May 10 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that he has requested the Central and state forces to work in synchronisation in dealing with the present situation arising in view of the India-Pakistan tensions.

The Chief Minister said that during a meeting with the senior security officials, he had requested security officials in the state to maintain close coordination among them to deal with the border-related issues and other related development in view of the tension between India and Pakistan.

“We are working under the direction of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Defence Minister (Rajnath Singh) and External Affairs (S. Jaishankar), and other leaders are working closely in dealing with the prevailing situation,” Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, told the media.

He said that the security and civil administrations are ready to deal with any situation in Tripura.

“Situation across Tripura is completely normal and no cause for concern,” the Chief Minister said.

An official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the Chief Minister held a high-level meeting here on Friday with senior security, intelligence and civil officials and discussed enhanced surveillance along the India-Bangladesh border.

"The closed-door meeting lasted for more than an hour. It was attended by officers of the Border Security Force, Assam Rifles, Tripura Police and other central and state forces, as well as officials from various intelligence agencies," the official had told IANS.

Tripura, which has an 856 km border with Bangladesh, is surrounded on three sides by the neighbouring country.

A BSF spokesman said that the border guarding troops have enhanced vigil and intensified their domination along the International Border since the violence in Bangladesh began in June-July last year, especially after the fall of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5, 2024.

“We have further strengthened our vigilance and security after the Pahalgam terror attack and in view of the ongoing troubles between India and Pakistan,” the spokesman said, adding that senior BSF officials frequently visit the bordering areas and monitor the border situation on a round-the-clock basis.