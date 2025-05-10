403
Albania Is Set for Parliamentary Elections
(MENAFN) Over 3.7 million eligible citizens in Albania are set to cast their ballots on Sunday in the nation's 11th parliamentary election since the collapse of its communist government in 1991.
Roughly 3.71 million Albanians have the right to vote for representatives in the 140-seat legislature, with 53 political organizations and three electoral alliances competing in the race.
Polling will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time (0500-1700 GMT) at 5,225 voting centers across the country.
For the first time ever, approximately 246,000 Albanians residing overseas can also submit their votes through email or mail, with that procedure also closing at 7 p.m. local time on Sunday.
According to Albanian electoral regulations, any party needs to receive a minimum of 1 percent of the total national vote to gain seats in parliament.
Recent surveys have shown Premier Edi Rama’s governing Socialist Party in the lead, while the main challenger, the Democratic Party led by former Prime Minister Sali Berisha, is also regarded as a strong contender.
Berisha’s coalition, known as the Great Albania Alliance, comprises 25 partner parties.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) will send around 100 observers to monitor the election process.
