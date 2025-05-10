Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ministry Of Defense Leadership Pays Tribute At Alley Of Honor

Ministry Of Defense Leadership Pays Tribute At Alley Of Honor


2025-05-10 10:06:24
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 10, marking the 102nd anniversary of the birth of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, along with other senior officials of the Ministry of Defense, visited the Alley of Honor.

Azernews reports, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defense, the leadership laid wreaths and bouquets of flowers at the grave of the Great Leader, paying their deep respects and honoring his memory.

The delegation also visited the grave of the distinguished ophthalmologist-scientist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, where they laid flowers and expressed their admiration and respect.

MENAFN10052025000195011045ID1109531833

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search