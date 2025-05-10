'Absolute Unity' Between Allies On Proposed Ukraine Ceasefire: Starmer
Kyiv: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Saturday there was "absolute unity" between Kyiv's allies on a proposed 30-day ceasefire with Russia.
"The position we've now got to today is absolute unity across a whole range of countries around the world, including the United States, that there must be that 30-day unconditional ceasefire," Starmer told a press conference in Kyiv.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment