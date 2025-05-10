'Absolute Unity' Between Allies On Proposed Ukraine Ceasefire: Starmer

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Kyiv: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Saturday there was "absolute unity" between Kyiv's allies on a proposed 30-day ceasefire with Russia.

"The position we've now got to today is absolute unity across a whole range of countries around the world, including the United States, that there must be that 30-day unconditional ceasefire," Starmer told a press conference in Kyiv.