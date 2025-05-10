403
Media reports both German MEPs challenging Brussels with Moscow trip
(MENAFN) Two German Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), along with colleagues from several other EU countries, plan to visit Moscow for Victory Day celebrations, defying Brussels’ and Berlin’s official stance, according to a report by the dpa news agency.
German MEPs Michael von der Schulenburg and Ruth Firmenich, both from the left-wing Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), said the delegation would include representatives from the Czech Republic, Cyprus, and Slovakia. The trip, set to last two days, will involve meetings with Russian lawmakers, political figures, and cultural representatives.
The BSW MEPs explained that their visit is meant to support Russia’s unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine and promote peace. “We want to send a clear signal that we are committed to ending the fighting in Ukraine,” they said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced a unilateral ceasefire around Victory Day, from midnight May 7–8 through May 10–11. However, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky rejected the gesture, labeling it a manipulation, while Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian cities, including Moscow, continued.
In a related move, former German MPs Klaus Ernst and Sevim Dagdelen, also affiliated with BSW, told Der Spiegel they would attend a reception at the Russian Embassy in Berlin marking the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany. The politicians said their participation is a stand against what they see as historical distortion and the vilification of Russia.
“Russia is not my enemy, and I don’t feel threatened or at war with it,” Dagdelen stated, calling the event an opportunity for dialogue and a potential reset in German-Russian relations. Ernst expressed concern about increasing signs of militarization in Germany.
Their actions directly challenge current German and EU policies. The German Foreign Ministry has urged event organizers not to invite Russian or Belarusian officials to WWII commemorations. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned last month that member and candidate countries should not participate in Victory Day events in Russia.
In Berlin, authorities have reportedly banned the display of Russian and Soviet flags and symbols during the May 8–9 commemorations, reflecting heightened political sensitivities.
