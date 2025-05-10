315 Venezuelan Migrants Return Home from Mexico

403
(MENAFN) A 16-year-old male has been apprehended on suspicion of murder after his elderly grandparents were discovered deceased in their central Japan residence, according to local news outlets. The bodies of the 75-year-old man and his 72-year-old wife were found Friday in their Tahara, Aichi Prefecture home, reportedly bearing numerous multiple stab wounds and cuts, according to media reports.
Police have indicated that the high school student has confessed to fatally stabbing his grandfather. The investigation into the grandmother's death is ongoing, the report detailed.
The teenager resided with his grandparents in the main house on the family's property, while his parents lived in an adjacent building, police sources revealed.
The boy's mother contacted authorities at approximately 4:40 a.m. local time on Friday, shortly after the teenager reportedly informed her that he had discovered his grandparents deceased in their bedroom, the report concluded.
