Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Syria Sees Mass Return Amid Explosive Threat

Syria Sees Mass Return Amid Explosive Threat


2025-05-10 08:36:36
(MENAFN) Despite persistent threats from explosive remnants of war across Syria, United Nations humanitarian officials reported Friday a complex picture of population movement, with over one million people having gone back to their homes even as hundreds of thousands remain displaced since late last year.

The UN's humanitarian coordination office (OCHA) highlighted that movement continues throughout the nation, occurring despite the deadly presence of explosive ordnance contamination, including unexploded devices, mines, improvised explosive devices, and other lingering hazards from the conflict.  

Regarding the human cost of these dangers, "Since Dec. 8, more than 900 civilian casualties have been reported, including 367 deaths and 542 injuries," OCHA stated. "Children represent over one-third of these casualties."  

The organization noted its ongoing collaboration with partners to provide assistance nationwide, even within a challenging financial climate. This aid includes supporting sites for displaced individuals, fostering opportunities for livelihoods, helping restore water systems, and distributing food and nutritional aid.

However, OCHA data reveals a significant funding gap for the current humanitarian appeal for Syria. The appeal seeks $2 billion to assist eight million people but has only received $204 million to date, representing a mere 10 percent of the required funds.

MENAFN10052025000045017169ID1109531666

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search