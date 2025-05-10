403
Syria Sees Mass Return Amid Explosive Threat
(MENAFN) Despite persistent threats from explosive remnants of war across Syria, United Nations humanitarian officials reported Friday a complex picture of population movement, with over one million people having gone back to their homes even as hundreds of thousands remain displaced since late last year.
The UN's humanitarian coordination office (OCHA) highlighted that movement continues throughout the nation, occurring despite the deadly presence of explosive ordnance contamination, including unexploded devices, mines, improvised explosive devices, and other lingering hazards from the conflict.
Regarding the human cost of these dangers, "Since Dec. 8, more than 900 civilian casualties have been reported, including 367 deaths and 542 injuries," OCHA stated. "Children represent over one-third of these casualties."
The organization noted its ongoing collaboration with partners to provide assistance nationwide, even within a challenging financial climate. This aid includes supporting sites for displaced individuals, fostering opportunities for livelihoods, helping restore water systems, and distributing food and nutritional aid.
However, OCHA data reveals a significant funding gap for the current humanitarian appeal for Syria. The appeal seeks $2 billion to assist eight million people but has only received $204 million to date, representing a mere 10 percent of the required funds.
