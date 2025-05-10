Ukraine's MFA Expects U.S. To Remain Active Participant In Peace Process

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine hopes that the United States will remain an active participant in the peace process and, under its leadership, succeed in compelling Russia to agree to an unconditional and immediate ceasefire for at least 30 days.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Mariana Betsa stated this in an interview with Ukrinform .

“We hope that the U.S. will remain in the negotiation process. It is important to understand that this war is existential not only for Ukraine, not only for Europe or the region. This is an existential war for the entire democratic world,” Betsa emphasized when asked about the potential withdrawal of the U.S. from peace negotiations.

She pointed out that Russia's war against Ukraine has serious consequences for global security:“In particular, the involvement of Iran and North Korea already indicates its global nature. This creates even broader and longer-term threats to global stability.”

“That's why we hope the U.S. will remain an active participant in the peace process, and that with the mediation of President Trump, given his leadership position, it will be possible to move this process off dead center,” the Deputy Foreign Minister said.

Betsa also emphasized that the United States remains Ukraine's strategic partner.

“We are engaged in constructive negotiations with them: in Saudi Arabia, in London, in Paris, and also at the presidential level, including during the meeting in the Vatican. We are constantly sending a message to the U.S.: we need your help. First and foremost - air defense systems, especially Patriot systems. We need to protect our people, save our children, and close the sky over Ukraine,” she said.

According to Betsa, the Ukrainian side also continuously stresses the need to strengthen sanctions pressure on Russia, because the current level is insufficient as Russia still has resources to continue the war. In addition, there are numerous ways to circumvent sanctions,“and that is why we must not weaken but rather intensify the sanctions regime,” she underscored.

Furthermore, Ukraine emphasizes that Russia is trying to undermine unity within the European Union, NATO, and the transatlantic alliance as a whole.

“The Kremlin wants to destroy the unity of the partners who are helping Ukraine. It's extremely important for us to maintain both European and transatlantic cohesion. The United States remains a key donor of support, and we sincerely hope that under its leadership, it will be possible, provided Russia is pushed to it, to achieve a full, unconditional, and immediate ceasefire for at least 30 days,” Betsa said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that the U.S. would not serve as a mediator in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia and that Kyiv and Moscow must present concrete ideas for ending the war.