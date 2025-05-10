403
Pakistan Prolongs Airspace Shutdown Amid Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has announced an extension of its airspace closure for all flights until 12:00 p.m. local time on May 11 (0700 GMT).
Initially shut down around 3:15 a.m. local time on Saturday (2215 GMT Friday) with a planned reopening by Saturday midday, the authority issued a new statement just before the deadline, prolonging the restriction.
Officials attributed the decision to the current security situation, although they did not elaborate on specific details in the official announcement.
This suspension impacts both domestic and international air travel, prompting airlines to revise their schedules accordingly.
Authorities have indicated that the situation is under close surveillance and that further updates will be provided as circumstances warrant.
This airspace closure occurs against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions following Pakistan's military response to reported Indian missile attacks on its air force installations.
