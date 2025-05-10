U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance To Speak At Bitcoin 2025

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The Vice President takes the main stage in Las Vegas on May 28 at 9 am

Las Vegas, NV - May 9, 2025 - BTC Inc., the organizer behind Bitcoin 2025 , is excited to announce that Vice President J.D. Vance will speak from the main stage on Wednesday, May 28, during the world's largest Bitcoin gathering. His keynote will be delivered to tens of thousands of attendees at The Venetian Las Vegas in the programming track of the conference called“Code + Country” and streamed globally via Bitcoin Magazine's channels.

During his time in the U.S. Senate, Vance took a clear stand against regulatory overreach and pushed to redefine how the U.S. government interacts with open-source money. He's been critical of current SEC leadership and vocal about the dangers of centralized financial control - pointing to events like Canada's 2022 bank account freezes as examples of why Bitcoin matters.

His appearance at Bitcoin 2025 is expected to center on innovation, financial sovereignty, and how Bitcoin fits into a more resilient American future.

Bitcoin 2025 is projected to host over 30,000 attendees and features leaders from technology, finance, education, and global policy. Previous speakers have included U.S. presidential candidates Donald J. Trump , Robert F. Kennedy Jr., tech innovators, and heads of major financial institutions.

The Bitcoin Conference is the world's largest and most influential gathering of Bitcoin professionals, investors, and thought leaders. Committed to fostering Bitcoin adoption and industry innovation, the conference has grown into a global phenomenon since its founding in 2019. Learn more at

