India Says Pakistan Used ‘high-speed’ Missiles
(MENAFN) On Saturday, authorities in New Delhi reported that Pakistan had initiated strikes on numerous Indian air facilities using “high-speed" projectiles, as part of ongoing hostilities along India's western frontier.
"Pakistani military (used) UCAV, drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions and fighter aircrafts to target civilian areas and military infrastructure,” stated Indian Air Force official Vyomika Singh during a media briefing in the capital, alongside Vikram Misri, the foreign secretary.
Singh also mentioned, “There were also several high-speed missile attacks noticed subsequently (during) night at several air bases in Punjab.”
This declaration followed Islamabad’s announcement of the commencement of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, or "Iron Wall,” during which Al-Fatah missiles were launched in response to New Delhi’s earlier Operation Sindoor—an offensive inside Pakistani territory on Tuesday that reportedly left 33 dead and 62 wounded, according to Pakistan's military.
Since this latest conflict flared up, no fewer than 21 people have lost their lives due to artillery exchanges across the informal Line of Control in Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials confirmed.
“Limited damage was sustained to equipment and personnel at Indian Air Force stations at Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur and Bhuj,” added Officer Singh.
