China Confirms Support for Venezuela
(MENAFN) Chinese leader Xi Jinping declared on Friday that his nation will persist in backing Venezuela’s efforts to defend its national independence and maintain "social stability," as noted in a statement from the Chinese authorities.
Xi held discussions with Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro in Moscow, where both leaders were present for the 80th anniversary ceremony marking Victory Day over Nazi Germany.
Xi signaled a desire to collaborate further and bolster bilateral relations.
Maduro, in response, conveyed Venezuela’s aspiration to deepen partnerships in commerce, energy, farming, and technological innovation, among various sectors.
Xi also conveyed China’s openness to "deepen strategic communication, increase mutual support, and strengthen cooperation in trade and investment with Serbia," during his meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
Xi emphasized that China remains eager to keep supporting the progress and functionality of associated developments.
Vucic reiterated Serbia’s "firm commitment" to the one-China stance, affirming the view that Taiwan is "an inalienable part of" China.
