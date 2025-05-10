403
Gold Consolidates Below $3,330 As Markets Await US-China Trade Talks
Prices stabilized at $3,325.39 per ounce Saturday morning, showing a marginal decline of 0.10% from Friday's close.
The precious metal trades cautiously after surging over 1% on Friday to finish at $3,340.29, marking an impressive weekly gain of 3.1%.
Trading volumes remain robust as investors position themselves ahead of crucial US-China trade negotiations scheduled for this weekend.
President Trump's recent comment that an 80% tariff on Chinese goods "seems right" has fueled market uncertainty.
The US dollar edged 0.3% lower on Friday, providing underlying support for bullion prices. Central bank purchasing continues to underpin gold's structural strength.
Official sector buying has exceeded 800 tons annually for three consecutive years, representing a fundamental shift in attitudes toward gol as a reserve asset.
This trend accelerated following the freezing of Russian reserves in 2022, prompting diversification away from dollar holdings.
Technical indicators present a mixed picture for gold. The metal faces immediate resistance at $3,340, with stronger selling pressure anticipated at the $3,360-3370 zone.
Support levels have formed at $3,310, $3,288, and $3,260. The 20-period Simple Moving Average signals a selling opportunity while the 50-period SMA suggests buying.
Gold Consolidates Below $3,330 as Markets Await US-China Trade Talks
Momentum indicators diverge, with MACD flashing a buy signal while the RSI indicates selling pressure.
Bollinger Bands show the middle band at $3,315.43, suggesting short-term consolidation. The price action demonstrates gold breaking through significant resistance levels that had constrained prices for years.
Kyle Rodda, financial market analyst at Capital, notes: "I believe the slight decline in front-end yields following the Fed's announcement, combined with the 'wait and see' approach, has been sufficient for the time being."
Indian gold markets show regional variations, with Chennai reporting prices increasing to Rs 9,671 per gram for 24-carat gold.
Other major Indian cities show slight declines, reflecting localized demand patterns. Institutional investment demand remains strong despite record prices.
The Federal Reserve's recent warnings about rising inflation and labor market risks have complicated the economic outlook.
Market participants project 77 basis points in rate reductions this year, starting in September.
Geopolitical factors add support to gold's appeal as tensions between India and Pakistan mark the worst fighting between these nuclear powers in nearly three decades.
Meanwhile, supply constraints from major gold producers reporting declining ore grades create a ceiling on potential supply growth.
The weekend's US-China trade talks will likely determine price direction for early next week, with traders monitoring $3,350 as a critical resistance level.
