Nitish Kumar To Hold High-Level Meeting In Purnea Amid Rising India-Pak Tensions

Patna, May 10 (IANS) In the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will go to Purnea on Saturday to conduct a high-level security review meeting focused on the India-Nepal border regions of the state.

Purnea, a strategically significant district in the Seemanchal region, is part of a long international border that Bihar shares with Nepal and Bangladesh.

With increasing security concerns, especially after the recent cross-border developments, the state government has moved swiftly to bolster vigilance across the region.

The meeting will be held at the circuit house in Purnea. Top administrative and law enforcement officials, including Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, DGP Vinay Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Principal Secretary to the CM Deepak Kumar, and the District Magistrates and SPs of all seven Nepal-bordering districts - Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnea, Katihar, Madhepura, and Saharsa will be present there.

Chief Minister Nitish will focus on enhancing patrolling and vigilance in border districts, strict monitoring of suspicious activities and sensitive locations, heightened security at airports, railway stations, and religious places, countermeasures against fake news and rumours spreading on social media and coordination with SSB and intelligence agencies to ensure rapid response capabilities.

The Chief Minister has issued strict instructions for round-the-clock monitoring, robust community engagement to detect unusual activity, and coordinated efforts to counter misinformation, referencing his May 8 directives in Patna, where all leaves of administrative and police officers were cancelled.

Earlier this week, India conducted precision strikes under Operation Sindoor on nine terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, triggering heightened alerts across northern India.

Though Bihar is not directly on the western front, the strategic sensitivity of its border with Nepal, often exploited for smuggling and infiltration, has made it a focal point of state and central security planning.

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal commented, "Purnea is a sensitive area, and both central and state governments are fully prepared to face any war-like situation. This meeting is crucial not only for national security but also to ensure local peace and public confidence."

As of now, the alert remains in effect in Bihar, with intensified surveillance operations led by police and Sashastra Seema Bal across border areas, key infrastructure, and public places.